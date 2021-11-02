Maya Hawke References Potential Kill Bill 3 Casting "Rumors"

Kill Bill 3 is always something that's discussed as a film buff's dream sequel, with constant chatter or rumors surrounding the future of the franchise. While most of it remains conversation without actual progress, there's still promise for more Kill Bill according to the names currently discussed for the third chapter.

A few months ago, regarding potential sequel discussions, Kill Bill writer and director Quentin Tarantino said he'd love to see the return of Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo, with Thurman's daughter and actor Maya Hawke playing her now grown-up daughter. In a new interview with The Guardian, Hawke addressed the sequel topic by explaining, "There are always rumors about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He'll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I've known him my whole life, and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to."

The aforementioned "rumors" discussion actually stems from Tarantino himself, taking place on The Joe Rogan Experience, where Tarantino had shared, "Revisiting the characters 20 years later, just imagining The Bride and her daughter, B.B., having 20 years of peace, and that peace is shattered, and The Bride and B.B. are on the run." later adding, "The idea of being able to cast Uma and cast her daughter, Maya – the thing would be f***ing exciting."

It's hard to imagine that Tarantino wouldn't be able to get everyone he needed on board for another Kill Bill after the cast and crews' vocal love for the cult classic film – so knowing that Hawke, Thurman, and the mind behind the characters are each willing to return presents a potential for greatness.

What are your thoughts on a possible Kill Bill 3 with Thurman returning and Hawke playing The Bride's daughter B.B.? Let us know your take in the comments below!