Barbie Trailer Debuts, Fires First Shot In Battle With Oppenheimer

Barbie debuted its first trailer this morning, and it everything we have been hoping for since the project was announced. The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling,Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Hari Nef, Aleandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou. It is directed by Greta Gerwig, from a script by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. You can check out the first trailer down below.

Barbie Vs Oppenheimer Will Be THE Battle Of 2023

Here is exactly what Robbie said about the film in a Vogue interview not too long ago: "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it," she explained. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't…'" Ever since they announced that this will open the same day as Universal's Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, online film discourse has exploded with people choosing sides. Of the two films, Barbie faces a the more uphill climb because of the preconceived ideas of what the film will be. Gerwig will subvert those expectations for sure, but there will still be people who just see the bright colors and refuse to give it a shot.

In any case, this looks incredible, and fun, and anyone who craps on that is a thief of joy. I don't really know what else to say besides I will be there day one and maybe more than that. Barbie opens only in theaters on July 21st, 2023, and the world is waiting.