Best. Christmas. Ever. Adds To Cast Of Netflix Holiday Film

Best. Christmas. Ever. is a new holiday film coming to Netflix from director Mary Lambert (Pet Semetary). Today, the fours stars of the film were cast, as Heather Graham (Half Magic), Brandy Norwood (Queens), Jason Biggs (Outmatched), and Matt Cedeño (Power) have all hopped aboard the film, which goes in front of cameras soon. It is written by Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride) and Todd Calgi Gallicano (Sam London Adventure book series). Deadline had the exclusive news of the project and casting.

Best. Christmas. Ever.? We Will Decide That, Netflix

Best. Christmas. Ever. "centers on Jackie (Norwood), who every Christmas, without fail, sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte (Graham) feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte, her husband Rob (Biggs), and their family on Jackie's and her husband Valentino's (Cedeño) snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, Charlotte seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's "perfect" life can't possibly be that perfect. But in her overzealous attempt to expose Jackie, Charlotte nearly ruins Christmas for both families and must team up with her old friend to put the pieces back together." I really hope this is a more zany, adult comedy than just a Hallmark-style romp. That premise begs for some over-the-top and vulgar humor, not the type of comedy that you would normally find in a holiday film these days. Think like a Scrooged tone here.

The cast lends itself to vulgar and biting humor anyway. Netflix has enough feel-good holiday films; let's get weird with it, guys. I know that is not your style, but let's get weird with Best. Christmas. Ever. and really go for it. I won't get my hopes up too. Look for this to be in production very soon.