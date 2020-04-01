"Birds of Prey" Hits 4k Blu-ray May 12th, Best Buy Steelbook As Well

Birds of Prey, or Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, will release on 4k Blu-ray on May 12th. The film released in February to disappointing box office, but is now finding a new audience on VOD streaming services since released a little over a week ago. The Margot Robbie starring film will arrive on disc with six different featurettes about the making of the film, and a gag reel. Check out the cover for the 4k release below:

When Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)'s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down as the Birds of Prey.

Birds of Prey Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook

Also available exclusively at Best Buy is a Birds of Prey Steelbook. The cover features Harley posed on the hood of a car, while the back is pink with a black bullseye. Inside tray art is the Lady and the Tramp moment between Harley and her hyena. It is one of the better looking Steelbooks released in a bit, although interest may be waning a tad on these. The last few have been easier to obtain than before.

I personally was not a big fan of this film outside of Robbie. She is great as Harley, but the film was an uneven mess and felt rushed in various parts. I was hoping for more, and maybe on a second viewing at home I can find something more to enjoy from it.

Birds of Prey is available to watch right now on VOD streaming services. It hits disc on May 12th.