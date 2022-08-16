Black Adam Director Explains Necessary Origin Changes

Black Adam is definitely one of the more hyped comic book films on DC's ever-changing roster, and in order to do it justice, there are still a few changes that need to be made. Not because of source material, of course, but to cover all bases with so many characters at play. During a recent conversation with Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra and Vanity Fair, the filmmaker teased how those alterations may manifest upon its October release.

Regarding the initial encounter between Black Adam and Hawkman, the director explains, "In the comics, there are clear references of like, 'Hey, I saw you 5,000 years ago. You remember me?' We're not doing that. It would be too confusing. Obviously, Hawkman reincarnates, so how many times do you need to reincarnate and still remember? All these rules [are something] you don't want to set until those characters are really established."

Aiming to switch up the usual superhero formula, Collet-Serra then shares with the publication, "It's not your typical superhero movie where a guy wants to be a superhero and gets the powers, and then you spend 50 minutes trying to figure out how the powers work." The Black Adam filmmaker goes on to add, "This is a movie where you introduce Black Adam right away, and then throughout the movie, you slowly peel back the onion and reveal what happened."

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson (San Andreas, Rampage), Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Aldis Hodge (Leverage, City on a Hill), Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria, Voyagers), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard), Pierce Brosnan (The Thomas Crown Affair, Mamma Mia!), Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest), James Cusati-Moyer (Inventing Anna), and Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things). It has a theatrical release date slated for October 21, 2022.

Are you excited about the live-action introduction of Black Adam and the members of the JSA?