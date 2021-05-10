Black Widow: 6 New Character Posters Spotlight the Main Cast

The Marvel Movie Train is about to get rolling again soon. Between July and December, we have four Marvel movies coming, and the first big one is Black Widow. One of the movies that had to be delayed due to COVID-19 and earlier this year, Marvel and Disney decided to pull the trigger on a hybrid release in theaters and as a premier offering on Disney+ as well. Now that there is a release date that seems about as set in stone as these things can be, Marvel is working on marketing this movie. We got six new character posters from the official Twitter account today, including one from a character that we haven't heard much about yet; Rick Mason, played by O-T Fagbenle. Mason is a character known as Agent who has had some sporadic appearances in the comics and has been running around Marvel-616 since 1989. We also get a character for our villain Taskmaster with no actor name at the top.

Summary: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It is currently set to be released on July 9, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access.