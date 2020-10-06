Blackpink Releases Trailer for Blackpink: Light Up the Sky Documentary

The Blackpink takeover is continuing through 2020, with the reveal of the trailer for their upcoming documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky.

Blackpink recently announced they partnered with Netflix for an exclusive documentary for the juggernaut streaming service, in a union of K-Pop and film. The film will have a lot more focus on the origin of the super-group, who has claimed the title of the highest-charting female group in K-Pop. Now, Netflix and Blackpink shared the first official look at the world of Blackpink, with plenty of stories and references to their beginning, leading up to the monumental breakthrough into a worldwide spotlight.

The trailer has a few interesting moments, including the topic of a trainee lifestyle being what classifies K-Pop and the hardships that come from that dedication. Other shots include an emotional Rose discussing being apart from family, and transitions into milestones like their game-changing Coachella performance — because Blackpink's perseverance and work ethic has truly resulted in life-altering fame.

The group recently released their first official album, (The Album), which is predicted to chart at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with songs like "How You Like That," "Ice Cream," and "Lovesick Girls" as official charting singles, with video views that exceed a billion just between the three recent tracks. The group's documentary is just another step in the growing power of Blackpink, with each member acting as brand ambassadors for the biggest designers and companies (YSL, Chanel, Calvin Klein, etc.) and collaborations with Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez in 2020 alone.

In a previous statement about Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, the group said, "We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix! We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

The film will become available to Netflix subscribers starting October 14, so make sure to check it out when it drops next week!