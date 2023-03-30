Blumhouse Acquires Rights To Deborah and Jessica Moffitt Story Blumhouse has acquired the rights to the story of Deborah and Jessica Moffitt for both television and feature films.

Blumhouse has won the rights to the paranormal story of Deborah and Jessica Moffitt. That also includes the upcoming book Mr. Entity: The Moffitt Family Haunting. The Moffitts were terrorized by the supernatural spirit from the late 1980s to early 1990s, and their story went viral after Jessica published an article about the hauntings titled "Mr. Entity" in 2002. Blumhouse will develop the story for both television and as a feature film. Variety had the exclusive news.

This Is Right In The Blumhouse Wheelhouse

"Blumhouse is renowned for their storytelling in the paranormal horror space, and we couldn't ask for better partners to tell our family's story," said Deborah and Jessica Moffitt in a joint statement. "We're excited that this first project, the unscripted series with Blumhouse Television and Good Caper, will allow us to share first-hand accounts of the disturbing events that altered the course of our lives." "The story of Mr. Entity is one of the best examples we've seen of truth being stranger than fiction. We're grateful for the unfettered access that Deborah and Jessica Moffitt have provided us to their stories and for entrusting us to tell it in rich detail in this first iteration as an unscripted series with our partners at ITV America's Good Caper Content," said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television.

Man, they are going to crush this. I was actually not familiar with this story before writing this article, and now I am terrified to go to sleep tonight. This sounds like a real-life version of The Haunting of Hill House, and just the thought of someone having to live through and experience that is terrible. I do think they have a good partner in Blumhouse; however, as Jason and the whole team over there will treat their story with respect while also scaring the daylights out of us at the same time. More to come on this for sure.