Blumhouse Halloween Writer Responds to the Final Film's Reception A Halloween Ends co-writer is responding to fans' complaints about a lack of Michael Myers and offering his stance on the creative choice.

The Blumhouse version of the Halloween franchise has officially come to a close as of 2022, with an entire trilogy tethered to the continuity of the original Halloween. And despite the notion that the franchise has often struggled to close off storylines in past installments, Blumhouse's iteration of Michael Myers was designed to tell a complete story. Even if it wasn't very popular in the long run…

After getting a little time for fans to cool off and process the odd cinematic choice, one of the film's all-important creatives joins the conversation and offers his opinion on the often-debated Michael situation.

Halloween Co-Writer Explains the Lack of Michael Myers in Halloween Ends

During a recent conversation with Us Weekly, Blumhouse's Halloween trilogy co-writer Danny McBride discussed his perspective on the final film debacle surrounding Michael's overall presence (or lack of), explaining, "I think that is a valid criticism. All three of these movies was really [director David Gordon Green's] sort of brainchild. He had a very distinct idea of what he wanted to do with this. And I just felt lucky that he brought me along for the ride to help him where I could and to try to give him anything I could on it. And when he told me his pitch for focusing on this Corey character, I thought that it was cool. I thought it was a smart take on it. I thought that it was a way to avoid repetition and sort of explore something a little different and still tying it into what Halloween's ultimately about."

While the idea of keeping that Halloween III: Season of the Witch approach is still fun in theory, fans' complaint stems from the fact that the entire film was marketed as the epic concluding chapter to his long-running battle with Laurie. So when Michael felt like he was cast aside until the final act, the film's early promise fell short, to say the least.

What was your take on Halloween Ends now that you've had time to process it?