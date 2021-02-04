Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen on Golden Globe Nods, Nudges Rudy Giuliani

Sacha Baron Cohen acknowledged his "great success" of his Amazon film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm from the Golden Globes with shout-outs on Twitter. The 2020 sequel to the 2006 original Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Cohen, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy" for his costar Maria Bakalova. The plot centered around Borat's (Cohen) return trip to America to offer a gift originally meant for then-President Donald Trump, but later shifted to Vice President Mike Pence. Coming with him on his journey is his daughter Tutar (Bakalova), who gets a crash course in feminism while the two regularly set up their gonzo pranks throughout red-state America.

The most infamous of those pranks came at the expense of former New York City mayor-turned-Trump-lawyer and advocate Rudy Giuliani. Tutar disguised herself as an underage journalist as the film showed the former mayor in a compromising position, which he later claimed was just a mic adjustment. Giuliani also became Trump's highest-profile voice in trying to overturn the 2020 election, alleging voter fraud that saw his client's defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. Cohen's tweet not only acknowledges the film's achievements but also references the former mayor with side-by-side stills The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat 2.

"Wawaweewah! I'm shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @MariaBakalova96 too!" Cohen wrote. "We're so honoured–and just in case we don't win any, I've already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results." Cohen, who was also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, was one of five Golden Globe nods from the Aaron Sorkin film. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is available to stream on Netflix. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is on Prime Video.

Wawaweewah! I'm shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @MariaBakalova96 too! We're so honoured–and just in case we don't win any, I've already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results. pic.twitter.com/CSligPsmI8 — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) February 3, 2021