Box Office Leaves Summer With A Whimper, Bullet Train Still #1

Box office prognosticators knew this was coming, but it is still sad to see the totals come in and know that Summer Season is over. Bullet Train won its second weekend, having a smaller than thought drop of $13.4 million. That brings the action flick to $54.4 million as the march to get the film over the $100 million mark begins. Even with nothing really of note opening over the next few weeks, that might not be reachable. That $100 million mark will depend most on how the film does during the week. A lot of Top Gun's sustained run was from big business Monday-Thursday.

Box Office Overall Lowest Since May

The rest of the top five was mostly the same as last weekend, with two switching spots. DC League of Super-Pets remained in second place, which added another $7.17 million. Right at its heels came Top Gun: Maverick, with $7.15 million. Those two could flip when final numbers come out tomorrow. Maverick benefitted from getting back a bunch of premium format screens this weekend, as Paramount tries to get it across the $700 million mark domestically. Fourth place went to Thor: Love & Thunder again, with $5.31 million, just a hair over Nope with $5.3 million to round out the top five. Those two can also flip when final box office numbers come out Monday.

The Box Office Top 5 for August 12th:

Bullet Train – $$13.4 million DC League of Super-Pets – $7.17 million Top Gun: Maverick – $7.15 million Thor: Love & Thunder – $5.31 million Nope – $5.3 million

Next week, the last wide release of the summer comes, as Idris Elba tries to take over the box office by fighting a lion in Beast, and ushering in at the end of the summer box office. We will have an overall look at the winners and losers of the summer in a couple of weeks.