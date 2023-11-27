Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bradley cooper, film, The Hangover, todd phillips, Warner Bros

Bradley Cooper Doesn't Anticipate Future Hangover Sequels

Bradley Cooper expresses his desire to return for more Hangover movies, but believes director Todd Phillips wouldn't return for a fourth.

After earning more than $1.4 billion globally, the popular comedic film series known as The Hangover set a bold standard for cinematic pre-marital madness. The kind that involves tigers, blacking out, life-or-death stakes, random tattoos, and much more. And now, more than a decade after the release of the third film (The Hangover Part III), one of the stars attached to the trilogy is sharing his thoughts on the unlikely future of the franchise.

Hangover Star Doesn't Believe Director Todd Phillips Would Return for a Hangover 4

During a new appearance on a recent episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour (first reported by The Daily Beast) star Bradley Cooper expressed his longtime love for The Hangover franchise and his complete willingness to return for more comedic chaos. However, his interest was quickly followed by potential news that it's not the most feasible if it comes down to the director's interest. Cooper divulged, "Well, I would do Hangover 5. It would be Hangover 4 first, but yeah. I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah, just because I love [director Todd Phillips], I love [Zach Galifianakis], I love [Ed Helms] so much. I probably would, yeah. I don't think Todd's ever going to do that."

When previously discussing the (lack of) future for The Hangover franchise in 2020, actor Ken Jeong cast doubt on any additional stories by stating they were always under the impression the third would be final. Still, at the time of the third film's release a decade ago, the star also told Collider, "I mean, Hangover people, they're my favorite people in the world to work with. Period. Just period. There's no ego; there's no diva behavior; everyone works for a common goal. I tell you, dude: you guys can see from your perspective all you want. But, being in the know, it is pure heaven working with guys like these because there's just no attitude, man. No one's competitive, no one's jealous of each other, we're just in for the greater good; look what happens when that happens. And to me, I would love to do Chow the rest of my life; Chow's my favorite character I've ever done. Period."

All things considered, would you like to see another Hangover entry, or is it best to leave this franchise as-is?

