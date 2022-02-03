Catwoman & Batwoman – 4 Brand New Images From Catwoman: Hunted

Just ahead of next week's February 8th release of Catwoman: Hunted comes four new images from our good friends down at WB Home Entertainment. These new images shine the spotlight on the stars of the film – the titular Catwoman, voiced by Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Vacation), and Batwoman, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In The Heights, Encanto). In the all-new original animated feature-length film, Catwoman's attempt to steal the priceless "Cat's Eye Emerald" puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention the aforementioned Batwoman. Will their combined efforts be enough to contain the Feline Femme Fatale? We'll find out next week.

If the good guys can have a bat, then why not the baddies? To counter a face-off with Catwoman (Gillies) and Batwoman (Beatriz), Cheshire summons Nosferata to join the fray. And at one point, the best Catwoman and Batwoman can do is go along for the ride. Zehra Fazal (Young Justice, Batman: Death in the Family) provides the voice of Nosferata.

One of the components that makes Catwoman: Hunted work so well is the camaraderie, competitiveness, and quirky relationship of Catwoman (Gillies) and Batwoman (Beatriz). Elizabeth

Batwoman (Beatriz) makes her first appearance in Catwoman: Hunted in full-on chase mode atop her Batcycle – and she does catch her prey.

CATWOMAN: HUNTED © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. CATWOMAN and all related characters and elements TM & © DC. Catwoman adds a sword – courtesy of Cheshire – to her arsenal, and the felonious feline takes a liking to the lengthy, thick blade. Here, the viewer gets a nice vision of the city as reflected off the sword.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Catwoman: Hunted | Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYPqTLS_g9c)

Catwoman: Hunted, the feature-length, anime-style film produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, comes to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8th, 2022.