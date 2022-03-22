Cheaper By The Dozen Goes The Extra Mile To Be Inclusive

Cheaper By The Dozen hit Disney+ last week, and people are really embracing not just how good it is but that it does one of the better jobs at presenting a realistic version of how a blended family functions and looks in the current times. Thankfully, nobody has been pigeon-holing it as a film that is just "checking the boxes," and they can see that a real effort was put in to be as authentic as possible, both from a blended family perspective and as far as representation as well. During a recent press conference for the film, stars Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff went into details about the production and how important it was to everyone involved to just be, well, real.

Cheaper By The Dozen Is A Great Family Watch

Union: "So, this is a movie that calls all families in. And says, you know what? You will find someone that you can relate to that looks like you. That feels like your family somewhere in this movie. And now, what better time than now?" Braff added as well: "Well said. I also just want to say that I think so many parents- I'm not a parent. But I know so many parents that can relate to the balance of work and being a parent. And, of course, in Cheaper by the Dozen, I think one of the reasons why people relate to it is it takes it to the extreme. Obviously, it's a heightened reality. Every parent that is going, "How do I balance following my dream? Being a good parent?" The film, with humor, says, well, imagine you had 10!

Added director Gail Lerner: "And for me, just like from a kid point of view, the idea of having my friends, my playmates, just a house full of people who have your back. Who love you, who support you, I think, especially for kids right now, the world can be a hard place, and that home is your soft landing just makes this movie such a fun place to live." She also talked about the representation in the film, another strong point: "Well, for Kenya (Barris, executive producer on the film), you know, throughout his career-and Kenya and I have been working together six years now-we just talk a lot about the importance of representation. And really showing the world how it is. And, a lot of times, you know, TV, movies, TV shows, it just seems like we just see white families become the norm, which is not a reflection of the world and not a reflection of the world that we want to show as storytellers. So, just getting a chance to show a family that really looks like what America looks like now was just an exciting opportunity to do."

Cheaper By The Dozen is now streaming on Disney+. Give it a go; it is a really fun time.