Christians Against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Another Troll Trap

Back in June, with the release of the Disney+ TV series Ms. Marvel, one Facebook group got much attention. Christians Against Ms. Marvel was a private group with over 17,000 followers, stating, "Ms. Marvel might be the biggest slap in the face for conservative Christians to date!!! Disney has decided that the face of this franchise should not be Carol Danvers but should instead be a gay Muslim. No more straight Christian characters from Marvel. Those days are over. Please join us as we let Disney know that we will not BE CANCELLED!!" I pointed out that it was not a new group at the time. Arranged by a user using Deadpool's secret identity, Wade Wilson; previous to this, it was called Christians Against Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and before that was against Turning Red, The Eternals, Spider-Man No Way Home, Shang Chi, Little Mermaid II, and the Loki TV series for the same reason. When you gain access after stating your feelings about Disney, you find the group is full of atheist memes or people mock-posting on the theme. It is, for want of a better phrase, a troll trap. And many news websites that didn't check reported it verbatim. Two months ago, it changed again to Christians Against She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, stating, "Marvel is once again trying to remove a strong male character with a female counterpart! This is the latest installment of the M-SHE-U!!! it is no longer ok to be a powerful straight white male character in anything marvel. the agenda is clear. Disney wants to brainwash our children into accepting things that go against God's word. just look at the symbolism in the trailer. a trans lawyer is defending an abomination. we must stop Disney before it's too late."

And yesterday, the Facebook group switched names again to Christians Against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the group moderator saying, "welcome my fellow Christians! Disney is scraping the bottom of the woke barrel this time!! since no one liked the LGBT nonsense they have been pushing they have now gone back to race baiting! they think they can just slip blatant racism into a children's movie and we wouldn't notice. you would have to wake up pretty early to get something like this by the members of my congregation!! we will fight this together! Disney will not get away with glorifying a known hate group such as the black Panthers. thank you all for joining us in this mission from God. we couldn't do it without all of your support".

And it looks like they will bait the unsuspecting again, especially the kind of news websites to whom this is pure clickbait fodder. Let's see who falls for it this time. There are many reasons to care about things, argue, and put forward a point of view without just dancing for the pleasure of others in a troll trap. Here are the other names the page has gone by…

Changed name to Christians Against Ms. Marvel Jun 7, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 5, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Turning Red Mar 14, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Disney Dec 20, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Marvel's The Eternals Oct 29, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Spider-Man: No Way Home Sep 16, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Aug 17, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against The Little Mermaid II (BOYCOTT HALLE BAILEY!!!) Jul 19, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against The Loki Series Jun 8, 2021

Changed name to Twisted Tea for Mitch McConnell Dec 30, 2020

While its spinoff site Christians Against Buzz Lightyear, which was previously Justice For Amber Heard, and before that, Become a paid Facebook admin NOW!!! has also just switched to Christians Against Hocus Pocus 2.