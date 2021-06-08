Christine Remake Coming From Sony/Blumhouse W/ Bryan Fuller Directing

Christine will be back on the road soon. Sony and Blumhouse will produce a remake of Stephen King's possessed car novel written and directed by Bryan Fuller. Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse, and Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban are also producing. The original 1983 film version is a classic and was directed by John Carpenter. Christine is about "a shy teen who comes out of his shell after he buys a '58 Plymouth Fury to fix up. The car has a mind of its own, as well as a murderous past, and begins to change the young man and everyone around him in most dangerous fashion." Deadline had the news.

Christine Didn't Need A Remake, But A Fresh Coat Of Paint Is Fine

Christine is one of King's weakest early novels, in my opinion, still good, but it's almost a forgotten when compared to other early King novels. According to the report, Fuller will keep the story set in the '80s and a bit closer to the published material. Carpenter's film is awesome; it is one of those horror films that you pop in when you just want to have a great time. On top of that, it features one of the best themes of all time.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Christine (1983) Theme (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5mF_fh1HXs)

In this golden age of King adaptations, maybe an updated Christine can be something special. The wackiness and violence will be easy for Fuller to mimic, as Hannibal fans know, and this shows that Blumhouse is jumping whole hog into the Stephen King business, as they are also in production on a remake of Firestarter as well as a couple of other rumored redos. It seems like a match made in heaven to me, especially for these "B" level King novels getting their due. More on this one, as we get it for sure.