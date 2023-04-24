Gran Turismo Set Up At CinemaCon Is Pretty Sweet Check out these awesome Gran Turismo gaming pods at CinemaCon 2023 building anticipation for the film releasing this August.

Gran Turismo is one of the big Sony films we expect to hear more about at tonight's CinemaCon 2023 presentation and to help promote the film, people at the show got set up with some sweet gaming pods to play the game. The film stars Archie Madekwe as a teenage Gran Turismo player aspiring to be a race car driver. It also stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It is directed by Neill Blomkamp. I have to say, the pods look pretty fun. I hope we get a trailer drop tonight, but with CinemaCon, who knows what they will publically release. Check out the Gran Turismo pods below.

Gran Turismo Is A Big Bet By Sony

"Since taking its first step in 2011, CinemaCon has evolved and become the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry. CinemaCon is truly a global event attracting attendees from more than 80 countries. On behalf of CinemaCon, the Official Convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), we extend our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the entire motion picture theater industry for helping to make the past eleven years so successful. And now, as we gear up for our eleventh show, the excitement continues when CinemaCon returns to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from 24 April – 27 April 2023 for what is sure to be our biggest convention to date. From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers, and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz surrounding the holiday season (and beyond) at the box office."

Gran Turismo was low on most people's video game adaptation list, but here we are. For more from CinemaCon 2023, keep it locked here all week.