Columbia Classics Collection Vol. 3 4K Blu-Ray Set Arrives In October

Columbia Classics box set number three arrives on October 25th. The films included this go around include It Happened One Night, From Here to Eternity, To Sir, With Love, The Last Picture Show, Annie, and As Good As It Gets. All of them are presented in 4K, and four of the films in this latest Columbia Classic set have new Dolby Atmos audio tracks. Also included in the set is an 80-page book, collectible packaging, and more. This is the only way to get these films in 4K presentation. Check out the set and full features list down below.

"This must-own set includes films that have resonated and endured, with stars and stories that have reverberated through cinema history: It Happened One Night, From Here to Eternity, To Sir, With Love, The Last Picture Show, Annie, and As Good As It Gets. Each film is presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range, and four of the films have all-new Dolby Atmos mixes. The six films in the Columbia Classics Collection: Volume 3 are only available on 4K Blu-ray disc within this special limited edition collector's set. Included with the collection is a gorgeous hardbound 80-page book, featuring in-depth sections about the making of each film within the set via six all-new incisive essays from renowned writers—including a special exclusive essay from award-winning writer/director James L. Brooks on his 1997 classic, As Good As It Gets! The set also includes a variety of rare related features and TV episodes, expanding the worlds of several of the included films—some of which haven't been available in decades! From a 1932 cinematic incarnation of Annie to a nearly 5-hour 1979 TV miniseries adaptation of From Here to Eternity—and much more!—these supplemental additions round out this must-own gift set, perfectly timed for holiday gift-giving."

Here is a trailer for the set as well.

Columbia Classics Volume Three Set Features:

It Happened One Night:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Original Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW : YOU CAN'T RUN AWAY FROM IT – 1956 remake of It Happened One Night, starring June Allyson and Jack Lemmon. Newly remastered in HD!

: YOU CAN'T RUN AWAY FROM IT – 1956 remake of It Happened One Night, starring June Allyson and Jack Lemmon. Newly remastered in HD! Audio Commentary featuring Frank Capra, Jr.

Frank Capra, Jr. Remembers It Happened One Night Featurette

Screwball Comedy? Featurette

Original Live Radio Broadcast

Advertising Materials

Theatrical Trailer

From Here to Eternity:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Dolby Atmos English audio

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Original Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW Strength and Sacrifice: The Making of From Here to Eternity

Strength and Sacrifice: The Making of From Here to Eternity NEW Eternal History Revisited Featurettes

Eternal History Revisited Featurettes NEW From Here to Eternity 1980 TV Pilot – the TV pilot starring William Devane and Barbara Hershey, presented in SD!

From Here to Eternity 1980 TV Pilot – the TV pilot starring William Devane and Barbara Hershey, presented in SD! Theatrical Trailers

Eternal History: Graphics-in-Picture Track

Audio Commentary featuring Tim Zinnemann and Alvin Sargent

Making of From Here to Eternity

Excerpt from "Fred Zinnemann – As I See It"

To Sir, With Love:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Dolby Atmos English audio

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Original Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW A Tribute to Sidney Poitier

A Tribute to Sidney Poitier NEW To Sir, With Love 1974 TV Pilot – Hari Rhodes stars in this rare TV adaptation of the 1967 classic film, presented in HD!

To Sir, With Love 1974 TV Pilot – Hari Rhodes stars in this rare TV adaptation of the 1967 classic film, presented in HD! Audio Commentary featuring Actor Judy Geeson and Film Historians Julie Kirgo and Nick Redman

Audio Commentary featuring Novelist E.R. Braithwaite and Author / Teacher Salome Thomas-El

NEW To Sir, With Love II – the 1992 TV movie sequel to the 1967 classic, starring Sidney Poitier and directed by Peter Bogdanovich, presented in HD!

To Sir, With Love II – the 1992 TV movie sequel to the 1967 classic, starring Sidney Poitier and directed by Peter Bogdanovich, presented in HD! NEW To Potter, With Love Featurette

To Potter, With Love Featurette NEW Beginnings of an Acting Career Featurette

Beginnings of an Acting Career Featurette Those Schoolboy Days Featurette

Look and Learn Featurette

E.R. Braithwaite: In His Own Words Featurette

Lulu and the B-Side Featurette

Miniskirts, Blue Jeans and Pop Music! Featurette

To Sidney, With Love Featurette

Principal El: He Chose to Stay Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

The Last Picture Show:

4K RESTORATION OF THE DIRECTOR'S CUT OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

4K RESTORATION OF THE 1971 THEATRICAL VERSION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF BOTH VERSIONS

Original Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Audio Commentary featuring Director Peter Bogdanovich

NEW A Tribute to Peter Bogdanovich

A Tribute to Peter Bogdanovich The Last Picture Show: A Look Back Documentary

A Discussion with Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich

Location Footage

Promotional Featurette

Theatrical Trailers

Annie:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Dolby Atmos English audio

5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Original 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD Master Audio

NEW LITTLE ORPHAN Annie – 1932 feature starring Mitzi Green as Annie, newly restored and presented in HD!

LITTLE ORPHAN Annie – 1932 feature starring Mitzi Green as Annie, newly restored and presented in HD! NEW Cast Audio Commentary – featuring all-new reflections from stars Carol Burnett, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry and Roseanne Sorrentino

Cast Audio Commentary – featuring all-new reflections from stars Carol Burnett, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry and Roseanne Sorrentino NEW Aileen Quinn: A Conversation

Aileen Quinn: A Conversation NEW Behind the Music with Charles Strouse

Behind the Music with Charles Strouse NEW Looking Back: Behind the Scenes

Looking Back: Behind the Scenes Annie's Journey to the Screen

"Easy Street"

"I Don't Need Anything But You"

Making a Finale (no audio)

Sing-Along with Annie!

My Hollywood Adventure with Aileen Quinn

Musical Performance by Play: "It's the Hard-Knock Life"

Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots

As Good As It Gets:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Dolby Atmos English audio

Original 5.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

Columbia Classics Audio Commentary featuring Director James L. Brooks, Stars Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear, Editor Richard Marks, Producer Laurence Mark and Composer Hans Zimmer

NEW Deleted Scenes

Deleted Scenes Melvin Stalls Victor with Intro from James L. Brooks

"Kiss Her, Man!" Original Ending

NEW Behind the Scenes Footage

Behind the Scenes Footage NEW The Making of As Good As It Gets Featurette

The Making of As Good As It Gets Featurette NEW Archival Theatrical EPK Soundbites

Archival Theatrical EPK Soundbites Theatrical Trailer