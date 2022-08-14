Columbia Classics Collection Vol. 3 4K Blu-Ray Set Arrives In October
Columbia Classics box set number three arrives on October 25th. The films included this go around include It Happened One Night, From Here to Eternity, To Sir, With Love, The Last Picture Show, Annie, and As Good As It Gets. All of them are presented in 4K, and four of the films in this latest Columbia Classic set have new Dolby Atmos audio tracks. Also included in the set is an 80-page book, collectible packaging, and more. This is the only way to get these films in 4K presentation. Check out the set and full features list down below.
"This must-own set includes films that have resonated and endured, with stars and stories that have reverberated through cinema history: It Happened One Night, From Here to Eternity, To Sir, With Love, The Last Picture Show, Annie, and As Good As It Gets. Each film is presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range, and four of the films have all-new Dolby Atmos mixes.
The six films in the Columbia Classics Collection: Volume 3 are only available on 4K Blu-ray disc within this special limited edition collector's set. Included with the collection is a gorgeous hardbound 80-page book, featuring in-depth sections about the making of each film within the set via six all-new incisive essays from renowned writers—including a special exclusive essay from award-winning writer/director James L. Brooks on his 1997 classic, As Good As It Gets! The set also includes a variety of rare related features and TV episodes, expanding the worlds of several of the included films—some of which haven't been available in decades! From a 1932 cinematic incarnation of Annie to a nearly 5-hour 1979 TV miniseries adaptation of From Here to Eternity—and much more!—these supplemental additions round out this must-own gift set, perfectly timed for holiday gift-giving."
Here is a trailer for the set as well.
Columbia Classics Volume Three Set Features:
It Happened One Night:
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Original Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW: YOU CAN'T RUN AWAY FROM IT – 1956 remake of It Happened One Night, starring June Allyson and Jack Lemmon. Newly remastered in HD!
- Audio Commentary featuring Frank Capra, Jr.
- Frank Capra, Jr. Remembers It Happened One Night Featurette
- Screwball Comedy? Featurette
- Original Live Radio Broadcast
- Advertising Materials
- Theatrical Trailer
From Here to Eternity:
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Dolby Atmos English audio
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Original Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW Strength and Sacrifice: The Making of From Here to Eternity
- NEW Eternal History Revisited Featurettes
- NEW From Here to Eternity 1980 TV Pilot – the TV pilot starring William Devane and Barbara Hershey, presented in SD!
- Theatrical Trailers
- Eternal History: Graphics-in-Picture Track
- Audio Commentary featuring Tim Zinnemann and Alvin Sargent
- Making of From Here to Eternity
- Excerpt from "Fred Zinnemann – As I See It"
To Sir, With Love:
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Dolby Atmos English audio
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Original Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW A Tribute to Sidney Poitier
- NEW To Sir, With Love 1974 TV Pilot – Hari Rhodes stars in this rare TV adaptation of the 1967 classic film, presented in HD!
- Audio Commentary featuring Actor Judy Geeson and Film Historians Julie Kirgo and Nick Redman
- Audio Commentary featuring Novelist E.R. Braithwaite and Author / Teacher Salome Thomas-El
- NEW To Sir, With Love II – the 1992 TV movie sequel to the 1967 classic, starring Sidney Poitier and directed by Peter Bogdanovich, presented in HD!
- NEW To Potter, With Love Featurette
- NEW Beginnings of an Acting Career Featurette
- Those Schoolboy Days Featurette
- Look and Learn Featurette
- E.R. Braithwaite: In His Own Words Featurette
- Lulu and the B-Side Featurette
- Miniskirts, Blue Jeans and Pop Music! Featurette
- To Sidney, With Love Featurette
- Principal El: He Chose to Stay Featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
The Last Picture Show:
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE DIRECTOR'S CUT OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE 1971 THEATRICAL VERSION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF BOTH VERSIONS
- Original Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- Audio Commentary featuring Director Peter Bogdanovich
- NEW A Tribute to Peter Bogdanovich
- The Last Picture Show: A Look Back Documentary
- A Discussion with Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich
- Location Footage
- Promotional Featurette
- Theatrical Trailers
Annie:
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Dolby Atmos English audio
- 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Original 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD Master Audio
- NEW LITTLE ORPHAN Annie – 1932 feature starring Mitzi Green as Annie, newly restored and presented in HD!
- NEW Cast Audio Commentary – featuring all-new reflections from stars Carol Burnett, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry and Roseanne Sorrentino
- NEW Aileen Quinn: A Conversation
- NEW Behind the Music with Charles Strouse
- NEW Looking Back: Behind the Scenes
- Annie's Journey to the Screen
- "Easy Street"
- "I Don't Need Anything But You"
- Making a Finale (no audio)
- Sing-Along with Annie!
- My Hollywood Adventure with Aileen Quinn
- Musical Performance by Play: "It's the Hard-Knock Life"
- Theatrical Trailers and TV Spots
As Good As It Gets:
- 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Dolby Atmos English audio
- Original 5.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Columbia Classics Audio Commentary featuring Director James L. Brooks, Stars Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt and Greg Kinnear, Editor Richard Marks, Producer Laurence Mark and Composer Hans Zimmer
- NEW Deleted Scenes
- Melvin Stalls Victor with Intro from James L. Brooks
- "Kiss Her, Man!" Original Ending
- NEW Behind the Scenes Footage
- NEW The Making of As Good As It Gets Featurette
- NEW Archival Theatrical EPK Soundbites
- Theatrical Trailer