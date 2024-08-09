Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, disney, pixar, toy story 5

Toy Story 5 Is Officially Announced At D23, Coming Summer 2026

Officially announced at D23, Toy Story 5 will be written and directed by Andrew Stanton, and we have the first artwork.

Toy Story 5 has been officially announced at the D23 Entertainment presentation tonight. The film will be released in the summer of 2026, and will feature the toys going up against an army of malfunctioning Buzz Lightyears. So, toys vs. electronics. The crowd went wild for the announcement, as Pixar took a victory lap on stage after the mega-success of Inside Out 2, which is now the most successful animated film of all time. Expect many sequels now, with the Toy Story franchise being no different. Below is the first look at the film, revealed on stage. The film will be written and directed by Andrew Stanton.

Toy Story 5…Will People Want This?

Here is a short teaser they showed as well:

I love Toy Story as much as the next person, but after the dual endings to the franchise that were parts 3 and 4, and how neatly the whole thing wrapped up, I am not so sure this is a good idea. Will it make gobs of money? Yes, of course it will, but I am not so sure that it is needed. Of all the franchises that Pixar has, this is the last one that probably needed another entry. Now, if they wanted to do another Ratatouille, I would be all for that in a second.

