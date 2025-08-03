Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: Daniela Forever, Henry Golding, Well Go USA Entertainment

Daniela Forever Star Henry Golding on His Cerebral Sci-Fi Journey

Henry Golding (The Old Guard 2) spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest psychological sci-fi film for Well Go USA in Daniela Forever.

Henry Golding has made a career of being a jack-of-all-trades on screen as an actor, host, and model. Initially made his on-screen debut in the Malaysian mystery rom-com Gold Diggers in 2009. Since his breakout role in the 2018 Warner Bros rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, he hasn't looked back, working across several genres from tentpoles, mainstream, and indie projects. His latest is the Well Go USA's psychological romantic sci-fi film Daniela Forever, which follows Nicolás (Golding), grieving the loss of his girlfriend Daniela, who is consumed by sorrow. He sees a glimmer of hope when he's offered a chance to participate in a groundbreaking sleep therapy that simulates reality. But as dream and memory blur, he must confront what healing really means—and whether he's ready to let go. Golding spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with writer-director Nacho Vigalondo, his creative process, working with co-stars Beatrice Grannò and Nathalie Poza, the film's themes, and lucid dreaming.

Daniela Forever Star Henry Golding on Working with Director Nacho Vigalondo, Exploring the Sci-Fi Film's Nuanced Themes

What intrigued you about 'Daniella Forever?'

One, the director, Nacho Vigalondo, I'm a firm favorite of his movies. 'Colossal' (2016) was a huge success in the way he was able to tell that story with not only so much heart, comedy, and spectacle, but also just the script of 'Daniela Forever' is so different to what I've come across in the past and what this idea of a romantic comedy could be or romantic story with this sci-fi element. I fell head over heels with the character [of Nicolás].

How do you compare Nacho as a creative compared to others you've worked with?

He's so collaborative and not in a singular way protective of his idea. This is a personal story that he wrote seven or eight years ago, with the struggles he was going through at that time. To be the writer and the director, sometimes there's a sense of ownership, but with Nacho, it's the complete opposite. He wants you to be a part of this. He wanted Beatrice and me to have our say with these characters, and that's what we did. It was the most amazing journey.

You have some amazing scene work with Beatrice and Natalie. How do you break down the dynamic between Nick, Daniela, and Victoria?

It was the distinction of what reality Nicolás was in. Was he in the dream world, or was he in reality? As you get through the film, one blows into the other, so he becomes so confused that he doesn't know where he sits in the world that he's in. I was wrapping my head around how we may be filming in reality, but his mind is still in this dream world. How does he react to the characters around him? He's slowly losing it in the most magnificent way, because it gets unveiled. It's such a crazy journey he goes on, but it was such a joy to play, especially with Victoria and Beatrice, especially having their two characters that are so fun to be with.

'Daniela Forever' reminds me of a lot of the work of Michel Gondry, which has themes of loss and isolation. How do these themes in the film challenge you as an actor? Did you have to dig deeper than usual?

Whenever you're trying to substitute an emotion for a character, especially when it's the bereavement of a loved one, you must sort of pull from either your memory or create something that's going to be as effective on screen. To lose the person you love the most, and for a character like mine, it's the hardest thing. You must focus on this idea of like, "How do I? How do I get to that place?" I haven't necessarily been through the same steps that he's been through or experienced, and so that was fun. It was so nice to workshop that, come up with my comps, and then be able to weave them into this character.

As an actor, how do you feel about the concept of lucid dreaming?

I love it. I think we all have the ability to do it, and I remember when I woke up inside the tree, to where like, "Oh crap! This is like the biggest playground that you could possibly have." Also, I always remember the moment it starts slipping slowly away. It's like when you're flying and suddenly you can't fly anymore. The ground's getting heavier and heavier, and you realize you're losing that control. So, as easily as you come into lucid dreaming, it is so easily lost, but that's like the magnificence of our brains. It's full of potential.

That scene with Daniela materializing and being stuck in furniture and the TV was so surreal. What was the most difficult scene for you to get through?

There was a scene where Nicolás wakes up and doesn't know if he is in reality or the dream world. He goes through losing Daniela again, but doesn't know if it's losing the dream Daniela or the real version. He goes through such a journey, and it's such a tragic sort of story that he experiences death again. It just drives him to this loss, which was so amazing to be able to have this long take through. We shot it on the one to feel the journey of this character. We did maybe four or five takes; it was so draining, and it became such a release for me as an actor. It is why I do that sort of stuff. You don't have the opportunity to do that in real life, to let yourself get to those levels, so that was the most memorable.

Daniela Forever, which also stars Aura Garrido and Rubén Ochandiano, is available in select theaters and on digital.

