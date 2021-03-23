The DCEU Aims to Keep Future Films and Series Connected

There's been a lot of conversation about Warner Bros. and DC moving forward in a post-Snyder Cut world, and it was pretty much put to rest that we aren't going to see the "Snyderverse" continued in future films.

Now that we've got that out of the way, there is still a question about how they plan to actually keep these things connected — or if there's even any interest in something like that from Warner Bros., to begin with. As of now, Aquaman and Wonder Woman 1984 avoided drudging up prior events, and we know there's a Flash film starring Ezra Miller on the way, so there's a very good chance we'll be getting that explanation of a multiverse soon enough to give the studio more leeway with their creative choices until things are more concrete.

In a recent feature published by Variety, WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff details the future of connected-storytelling, explaining, "We have weekly meetings with our key execs in every division. Last August, I was made head of studios and networks and I now have all of the creative groups underneath me, so now around that table it's not just Warner Bros. film, Warner Bros. television, and Warner Bros. games, but it includes HBO and HBO Max and the Turner networks, Adult Swim, and the Kids and Family networks. We are involving all of those people in our plans going forward and that means the media is going to be more connected, sometimes in subtle ways and sometimes in more overt ways. Like opposite The Suicide Squad we're spinning out Peacemaker with James Gunn and Jon Cena passionately developing that for HBO Max. It's my job to make sure we super-serve our fans across all demos and all fanbases."

This is probably the most exciting announcement t come outside of the Zatanna film project, giving us hope that our favorite superhero will soon be able to interact, team-up, or even face off in the near future. Are you ready for a second attempt at keeping things cohesive?