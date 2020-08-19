Watch The Trailer For Death On The Nile Here, In Theaters Oct. 23

The trailer for October's release of Death on the Nile was released this morning. This film, adapted from the Agatha Christie novel, is a sequel to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. This one stars Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Branagh is behind the camera, from a script by Michael Green. With an ensemble cast like that, and the release schedule being what it is, this may be one of the big films of the fall. Check out the Death of the Nile trailer, synopsis, and poster down below.

Death On The Nile Synopsis & Poster

"Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. "Death on the Nile" reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017's global hit "Murder on the Orient Express." It is produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh, with Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard, and Matthew Prichard serving as executive producers.

I liked Murder on the Orient Express enough to be excited about this one. Stylistically, this one looks like it should be more fun and full of energy, though. Also, after seeing Knives Out, anything that comes now in the who-done-it genre has a tough hill to climb. Here's hoping that Death on the Nile can keep the momentum that murder mystery is having when it opens on October 23rd in theaters.