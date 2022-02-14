Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck Thriller Deep Water Debuts Teaser

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck made a film that had some buzz behind it, titled Deep Water, not that long ago. Shortly after, it was announced that it had been taken off the release schedule altogether and that Hulu was going to debut it. Kinda weird for a film with a rising star like Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, but we are in the middle of the streaming wars. It doesn't help that the two were dating during production and then broke up, either. In any case, the teaser trailer for Hulu's Deep Water is below.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck Starring In A "Hulu Original"?

"Vic and Melinda Van Allen are an affluent New Orleans couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust. As their mutual provocations and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda's extramarital dalliances start going missing." Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly also star. Zack Helm and Euphoria creator-writer Sam Levinson wrote the script-based Patricia Highsmith novel. Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne's first film since Unfaithful in 2002.

I mean, from the description, this sounds like a remake of…Unfaithful starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck. This feels like one of the films nobody knew what to do with after the Disney-Fox merger, and everyone just kind of shrugged and said, throw it on Hulu. Kinda weird to think that this could have been a big-time release in the fall quarter when it was made in late 2019/early 2020, and now it's basically being dumped unceremoniously. Just watch this become a huge water-cooler film the week it comes out. Deep Water will release on Hulu on March 18th.