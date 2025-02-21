Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Delroy Lindo Has Joined The Cast Of The Next Monsterverse Film

Delroy Lindo has reportedly joined the cast of the next entry in the Monsterverse, which will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

Kaitlyn Dever headlines alongside Dan Stevens, while Jack O'Connell plays her on-screen brother.

The plot pits new human characters and Titans Godzilla and Kong against a cataclysmic threat.

The Monsterverse expands following the success of series and films, with Grant Sputore directing the sequel.

The cast of the next Monsterverse film continues to grow. We know that Dan Stevens is set to return, Kaitlyn Denver and Jack O'Connell are joining as new cast members, and today, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Delroy Lindo is also joining the cast. We don't have any plot details at the moment, but THR's sources are reporting that Lindo "will play Dever's boss at Monarch, the shady scientific organization that sometimes helps, sometimes hunts the titanic creatures." Denver is reportedly going to headline the new film, with O'Connell set to play her brother. The only plot details we have are "several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

A Decade Of Kaiju In Legendary's Monsterverse

The Monsterverse is one of the weirder cinematic universes because it didn't have a perfect trajectory going forward. Godzilla was released in 2014 and did very well, followed by Kong: Skull Island, which did even better. It seemed like the only place these movies could go was up, and it looked like that would be the case when the excellent, to this day, teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. However, by the time the film dropped in May 2019, the box office brain rot and the mediocre reviews meant the film underperformed to what people expected. Everyone thought things would be fine with Godzilla vs. Kong, but that movie got caught up with the pandemic. It did pretty well at the box office but was also heavily pirated and part of a hybrid release model that Warner Bros. later walked back. It seemed like the weight of this franchise was resting on the shoulders of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The movie held that weight flawlessly, walking away with positive reviews and walking away with over $570 million at the box office. That and Dune: Part Two, released in March 2024, all but secured Warner Bros. and Legendary as the winners of the spring box office season and well into the summer. The Monsterverse was also doing well on television, first with the Skull Island animated series in 2023 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in late 2023 to early 2024. The first is waiting for a season 2 renewal, while the second has already been renewed. No one was surprised when another sequel film was announced with Grant Sputore set to direct. The film currently has a release date of March 26, 2027.

