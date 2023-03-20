Detective Pikachu Star Isn't Certain About a Sequel Return One of the central stars of Detective Pikachu recently discussed the sequel's status and shared his interest in coming back for more.

Detective Pikachu brought the Pokémon universe to life in live-action form, with a little bit of everything fans could ever hope for. Although, it still managed to be quite the pivot from your traditional Ash Ketchum story about becoming the Pokémon Master.

Now, a few years after its initial release, the popular film is officially getting a sequel in some capacity, even if one of its original stars isn't currently attached to the highly anticipated project.

No Detective Pikachu 2 Cast Announcements Just Yet

While promoting his new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures, Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith was asked about the potential plot and status of his return for a follow-up; the actor exclusively explained to Screen Rant, "I've heard that [a sequel is coming], yes. I want more of it too! That's a really good question. I don't know if there is going to be a reunion. I've heard rumors that they might be doing a second one, but I don't know if I'm a part of it."

After earning more than $400 million in its theatrical run (outside of boosting merchandise sales), the film obviously hit profitable territory despite falling just shy of its hefty expectations. So if the team does plan to reinvent the format just slightly, it would make sense to alter the current formula and focus on more Pokémon-centric fun.

When the film was first confirmed to be moving forward, Deadline additionally reported that "Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel is in negotiations to direct the Pokémon Detective Pikachu live-action sequel based on the globally popular Pokémon franchise for Legendary Entertainment" and that "Chris Galletta will write the script for the follow-up."

If Pokémon returns with a Detective Pikachu sequel film, would you like to see the original live-action cast reprise their roles, face a casting revamp, or lean into Pikachu instead of an actual human cast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.