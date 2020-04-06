Disney Launches Magic Moments Site With a New Frozen Olaf Series

Disney has been posting new videos to their social channels and YouTube page for the last couple weeks bringing a bit of the Disney Magic to everyone at home. It is a fun way to gather the family and hear a celebrity read a story, take a virtual ride through a Disney Park ride, or even hear the Dapper Dans perform. Now, they are putting them all on one site, as they have now launched Disney Magic Moments. The site will have all of these various videos and content in one place and launched this morning. Also, a part of the site is a new digital shorts series At Home With Olaf, starring Olaf from Frozen, and voiced by Josh Gad himself.

Disney Magic Moments At Home With Olaf Shorts

The shorts will feature Olaf interacting with other Frozen characters, once a week. The first, posted today and titled Fun With Snow, features Olaf tossing snowballs. The audio for each has been recorded by Josh Gad from his home and animated by Hyrum Osmand. While only :41 seconds long, it is still amusing and I know at least one 7 year old who has watched it 6 times already. Check it out below.

"Exciting news for Frozen fans! Walt Disney Animation Studios has created an all-new original animated content series, featuring the beloved Olaf in 20 unique vignettes. Josh Gad returned to voice Olaf from home and the series was created at home by Hyrum Osmond, the supervising animator of Olaf from the first Frozen film. Watch the first adorable vignette now."

Yet Again, The Mouse Provides Entertainment Distractions

Disney never fails to capitalize on things when called upon to do so, and this is no different. Having watched Frozen and Frozen 2 now about 20 times each since the Stay at Home orders were put in place, any new content they can give us starring the characters is welcome. That they can animate and voice it from home is even cooler. With 20 new shorts coming our way, families can look forward to yet another small piece of Disney Magic whenever a new one is posted.