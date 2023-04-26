Chris Pine Is Playing King Magnifico In Disney's Wish Chris Pine will play the king of a land where wishes come true in Disney's Wish, their new animated film coming this Thanksgiving.

Disney is on stage doing their CinemaCon presentation as we speak, and it was just announced that Chris Pine will be playing a character named King Magnifico in their Thanksgiving-releasing animated film, Disney's Wish. He joins Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk in the comedy musical. Pine's king rules the land of Rosas, a place where wishes come true. This film has been said by the studio to be a culmination of sorts to their 100 Year anniversary, and they are expecting big things from it. Chris Buck (Frozen franchise) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon) are directing the film.

Disney Gets Another All-Star Cast Together

Not a lot of this film has been seen outside of conventions and fan gatherings, but if I had to bet, we will get a first trailer and such around when Disney's The Little Mermaid releases next month. More from CinemaCon as we learn it.