Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: "It's Going To Be A Riot"

To say that Spider-Man: No Way Home has left some big shoes to fill when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be an understatement. The movie is big by the pre-pandemic standards box office, and with a summer that appears to be somewhat unclear but optimistic, it seems like the road is there for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so follow up strong. It seems that star Benedict Cumberbatch believes that there is a good chance that this movie will exceed what we saw from Spider-Man: No Way Home, at least according to an interview with Empire.

"It's a big, big movie," promises Cumberbatch, whose Doctor Strange was last seen hastily patching up cracks in reality at the end of No Way Home. "It's going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it's got, we're going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I'll put my flag in the sand."

That's a pretty bold thing to throw out there, and with how quickly things can change when it comes to this pandemic and who knows what the summer is going to look like. It's good that someone is optimistic about the future of movies, though and that we have a good season on the way. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out at the beginning of May, so this movie will likely set the tone for the summer season. No pressure.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.