Dogma Is At Long Last Coming To 4K Blu-ray Next Month

Rejoice, Kevin Smith fans. Dogma is officially releasing on 4K Blu-ray this December, complete with a host of new features

Article Summary Dogma makes its long-awaited 4K Blu-ray debut on December 9, after years of rights issues and unavailability

Lionsgate release includes standard and Steelbook editions packed with new and classic special features

Bonus content features new documentaries, Q&A sessions, and never-before-seen Dogma insights for fans

Legacy extras like commentary tracks, outtakes, and the 2001 Dogma documentary are fully included

Dogma, one of Kevin Smith's most beloved films, is set to be released on 4K Blu-ray on December 9, after years of being out of print due to rights issues. Lionsgate will handle the release of the film, starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, George Carlin, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Alan Rickman, Linda Fiorentino, Jason Mewes, and Alanis Morissette. The release will be available in both standard and special Steelbook editions, loaded with new and old special features, including new making-of documentaries, a new Q&A session, and more. This is a dream release for fans, and it is great to see that they've finally gotten everything worked out. You can see all the info on the disc below.

Dogma 4K Blu-ray Release Details

Kevin Smith's Dogma, presented in immaculate 4K for the first time, focuses on angels Bartleby (Ben Affleck) and Loki (Matt Damon) — tossed out of Heaven, exiled to Wisconsin, and pilgrimaging to a cardinal's (George Carlin) "Buddy Christ" church in New Jersey. The crafty angels plan to exploit a divine loophole once they arrive that will facilitate their heavenly return. But their gambit's success has a downside: the end of God…and the universe! Aiding and bedeviling Bartleby and Loki are Salma Hayek as Serendipity, the stripper muse; Chris Rock as Rufus, the 13th apostle; Alan Rickman as the seraph Metatron; Jay and Silent Bob (Smith, Jason Mewes) as irreverent prophets; and Alanis Morissette as God herself.

4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray Special Features

New Special Features

Physical Media Introduction with Kevin Smith

Revelations: Making Dogma

Establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman

Dogma Q&A

More Sermons from the Mount

25th Anniversary Teaser & Theatrical Trailer

Legacy Special Features

Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira

Technical Audio Commentary with Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira

Deleted Scenes with Intros

Outtakes

Jay and Silent Bob Secret Stash Commercial

Judge Not: In Defense of Dogma (2001 Documentary)

Original Theatrical Trailer

Storyboards

Original PSP Introduction with Kevin Smith

Showest Sizzle

Easter Egg – How Jay Thinks Kevin Directs (1:59)

Easter Egg – How Kevin Directs (2:15)

My Opinion by Mrs. Harriet Wise (4:14)

UK Teaser Trailer (:20)

TV Spot – US (:30)

TV Spots – 2 UK spots (:23)

