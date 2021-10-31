Dune Wins Soft Halloween Weekend Box Office, Ends A Big October

Dune will remain the box office champ for Halloween weekend, scoring $15 million over a soft weekend at the box office. Impressive, especially with so much horror competition. The chances are that those films stole from each other, and Dune was able to ride last week's momentum and sequel news to victory once more. This brings its total to $69.4 million, and the cries of "It could have been more without HBO Max!" are getting louder. It for sure contributed to the 60% drop it experienced. Worldwide, Dune has now taken in $292.1 million.

Dune Helps Bring October To New Pandemic Box Office Heights

The overall box office for October will end up at $638 million, making it the biggest of the pandemic box office era. Multiple films opened well, including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Halloween Kills, No Time To Die, and Dune. The only one to repeat as number one on consecutive weeks was Denis Villeneuve's film. This is a sign that people are indeed returning to theaters, but the older crowd is still staying away. Also: smaller titles are suffering because of it.

Look no further than Last Night in Soho and Antlers. Both opened this weekend, and both only managed to score $4 million. Soho especially may have suffered from too much horror being in theaters and the older crowd staying away. The Edgar Wright-directed film was delayed because of the pandemic, of course, much like Antlers was as well. Soho scored much better with those that saw it, though, with a B+ CinemaScore compared to Antlers C+. Watch for Soho to find an audience when it hits digital services.

Finishing in fourth behind Dune for the weekend was My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission with $6.4 million, beating both the big openers and continuing the successful run of anime films at the US box office.

Here is the top five at the Weekend Box Office for Halloween:

Dune- $15.5 million Halloween Kills- $8.5 million No Time To Die- $7.8 million My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission- $6.4 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage- $5.75 million

Next week, the MCU returns to dominate, but by how much? It will be fascinating to see how Eternals does since not many know much about them.