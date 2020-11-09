Dwayne Johnson Cried "Manly Tears" Over Biden/Harris Victory

Dwayne Johnson posted a very sincere and heartfelt video about the US Presidential Election on his Instagram today. In case you were living under a rock, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the President-Elect, with the election called for the former Vice President Saturday after days of vote counting. Johnson threw his first endorsement of a candidate behind Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and it would be foolish to think it didn't sway a voter or two. Check out what he had to say below.

Dwayne Johnson Could Have His Own Future In Politics Soon

"My vote represented my little girls," the father of three daughters shared. "It also represented humanity, decency [and] principles and values [wife Lauren Hashian] and I instill in our little daughters. And finally, my vote represented the importance of just being a decent human being. And to me, being a decent human being matters."

Dwayne Johnson continued in the seven-minute video: "This win feels so good, but now the real work begins. Because we have an entire country divided. I'm not turning my back on you just because we have a difference of opinion. I'm not made that way. I'm still right here, and when the sun comes up, we all get up with it — go to work, feed our families, and pay our bills. Congratulations to President-elect @joebiden and Vice President-elect @kamalaharris and to all our American people for engaging in the biggest voter turnout our country has ever seen. Stand tall, lay it all on the line, and cheers to UNITY and finding common ground. Let's get to work." Many think Johnson has a future in politics himself if he is interested.