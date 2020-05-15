Edgar Wright's New Horror Film Last Night in Soho Release Delayed

Edgar Wright's return to theaters is going to have to wait. The director's new film, a horror pic titled Last Night in Soho, has been pulled off the release schedule by Focus Features. It was scheduled to come out on September 25th. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terrance Stamp. Edgar Wright's last film, Baby Driver, was a critical and box office smash hit, grossing $226 million worldwide and earning three Academy Awards nominations in 2017. Now it looks like we will have to wait a little longer for his return. The news was reported on by Variety.

Edgar Wright is Obsessed With 60's London

The film itself is a phycological horror film that may or may not include a time travel plotline. Honestly, not much is really known about the story. Wright had this to say about Soho to Empire Magazine earlier this year. "There's something I have in common with the lead character in that I'm afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn't live in," Edgar Wright adds, "You think about '60s London – what would that be like? And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of 'be careful what you wish for.'"

Even though he made Shawn of the Dead, I have been waiting for years for Edgar Wright to make a straight-up horror film. Sure, it will probably still have his shots of humor included, but he has a very keen eye for the macabre and gore. Ever since his fake trailer from Grindhouse, Wright has been one of my wishlist horror directors. Hopefully, we don't have to wait much longer for this one. We have waited long enough, not just for another of his takes on horror, but for another Edgar Wright film in general.