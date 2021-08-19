Eternals: Marvel Studios Releases Poster for Ensemble MCU Film

Along with the final trailer, Marvel Studios released the official poster for their latest superhero ensemble film Eternals. Listed in the poster are Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Ma Dong-seok/Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Salma Hayek (Ajak), and Angelina Jolie (Thena). The poster shows them all in their superhero regalia looking off into the horizon.

The trailer explains why the superpowered and immortal Eternals haven't gotten involved with the affairs of humans since their arrival even when Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped out half the planet. The team can only get involved against a very specific threat. Each member is imbued with unique abilities with empathy Sersi, who can manipulate inanimate matter. Ikaris has the ability to fly and fire cosmic energy beams from his eyes. Kingo can project cosmic energy projectiles from his hands. Sprite can project illusions. Phastos is an inventor who relies on tech and creates intelligent weapons. Makkari has super speed and is hearing impaired. Druig is a telepath who can manipulate the minds of others. Gilgamesh has super strength, while Ajak has the ability to heal, and Thena can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Eternals | Final Trailer (https://youtu.be/x_me3xsvDgk)

Based on the Jack Kirby comic created in 1976, Eternals is the sixth superhero ensemble for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Runaways, Defenders, and Inhumans. Marvel hasn't reintroduced the X-Men since Disney's acquisition of FOX. Directed by Chloé Zhao and co-written by Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo, the story picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) when an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Eternals, which also stars Gil Birmingham and Harish Patel is slated to hit theaters on November 5 as part of Phase IV.