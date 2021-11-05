Eternals Debuts With $9.5 Million During Thursday Previews

Eternals scored big bucks during its Thursday night previews, scoring $9.5 million. That is the third-best Thursday previews gross during the pandemic, behind Black Widow with $13.2 Million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage which grossed $11.6 million last month. That is also ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, which grossed $8.8 million its first night back a couple of months ago. Tracking for the film is putting its opening weekend at around $75 million, not bad for a pandemic box office and a part of the MCU that nobody knows anything about, really. We will update with the final number this weekend, of course, sometime on Sunday.

Eternals Is A Hard Sell, But There Is Plenty To Like

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It is now playing in theaters and only in theaters—no Disney+ release for this one.