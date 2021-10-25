Everything Coming To Shudder In November

Next month, Shudder has some big films coming to the horror streaming service, from Nicolas Cage post-apocalyptic thriller Prisoners of the Ghostland to a new take on vampires with Dead & Beautiful. As far as library adds, the Prom Night films are added, as well as Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Honeydew, and the excellent and underrated Exorcist 3. Behind the scenes slasher series Behind the Monsters continues to release on Wednesdays, while drag artist series The Boulet Brothers Dragula enters its fourth season every Tuesday. Below you can find full synopsis for all Shudder originals debuting in November, along with the full list of catalog adds as well.

Shudder November Adds For 2021

Dead & Beautiful – Premieres November 4

Five rich spoiled Asian twenty-somethings (Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are suffering from upper-class ennui, unsure how to spend their days when so little is expected from them. In search of excitement, the five friends form the "Circle," a group where they take turns designing a unique, extravagant experience for the others. But things go wrong when the privileged urbanites awaken after a night out to find they have developed vampire fangs and an unquenchable thirst for flesh, blood, and adventure at any price.

Great White – Premieres November 11

A blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane goes down near a shipwreck. Stranded miles from shore in an inflatable life raft, they find themselves in a desperate fight for survival as they try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing pack of sharks lurking just beneath the surface. Great White stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD, 30 Rock), Aaron Jakubenko (Tidelands), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim Kano (Neighbours), and Te Kohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters, The Dead Lands). Written by Michael Boughen (Dying Breed), the film was featured the directorial debut of Martin Wilson.

Prisoners of the Ghostland – Premieres November 19

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn't find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.

The Strings – Premieres November 23

In the dead of winter, Catherine (Teagan Johnston), a talented musician who, having recently broken up her successful band, travels to her aunt's remote coastal cottage to work on new material in solitude. Once there, she and local photographer Grace (Jenna Schaefer) spark up a budding romance while visiting an abandoned farmhouse with a disturbing past. Soon after, strange and seemingly supernatural occurrences begin to manifest at the cottage, escalating each night and dangerously eroding Catherine's sense of reality.

The Boulet Brothers Dragula – Premieres every Tuesday.

The groundbreaking Shudder Original series follows ten drag artists from around the world competing for a $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history. Season four guest judges include Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop-metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We're Here) and more. Season four cast details are available here.

Behind the Monsters – Premieres every Wednesday.

Behind the Monsters takes an in-depth exploration of the creation of favorite horror icons, including Candyman, Chucky, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger. No horror icon came out of a filmmaker's first draft fully formed. There were early drafts, wrong turns, experimentation. Once made flesh (or latex), there's presentation, impact, audience response, and legacy. Each episode examines a horror icon who has broken free of the confines of the film from which it was born and become the stuff of legend.

Here are the adds to Shudder's library for November as well:

November 1

Wait Until Dark

Blood on Satan's Claw

The Velvet Vampire

The Dark

The Closet

Prom Night

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II

Leatherface

November 8

Tailgate

The World of Kanako

The Visitor

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

Darlin'

November 11

Honeydew

November 15

Kill List

A Dark Song

The Hallow

Pyewacket

The Isle

Fender Bender

November 16

Blood Rage

Etheria Season 1

(Available on Shudder US)

From post-apocalyptic westerns to demented comedies to terrifying horror and gore, ETHERIA serves up the perfect blend of mind-bending and panic-inducing excitement from the best-emerging women genre directors in the world. Each episode showcases a vision of the fantastic in this new anthology series created to introduce amazing directors to devoted genre fans.

November 22

Exorcist III

November 29

Wake in Fright