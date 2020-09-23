Everything Leaving Netflix In October, Including Parks & Rec

Netflix will lose a ton of stuff in October, including streaming favorite Parks and Rec, which will be moving to its new home on Peacock. Many a night was spent watching Leslie Knope change the world, and she will be missed. Next year Michael Scott joins her over at the NBC streamer, and then I won't know what to do with myself at night. Other titles leaving Netflix include the Underworld films, Cult of Chucky (before Halloween!), The Neverending Story, Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, Ace Ventura, The Silence of the Lambs, and so many more. Lots more films than shows this go around, but none of the absences will be felt like Parks and Rec. I guess it might be time to sign-up for Peacock, as the streaming wars make it impossible to keep track of what is where anymore. You can see the full list of what you only have about a month and some change to stream on Netflix down below.

Leaving 9/30/20

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 10/1/20

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving 10/2/20

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving 10/6/20

The Water Diviner

Leaving 10/7/20

The Last Airbender

Leaving 10/17/20

The Green Hornet

Leaving 10/19/20

Paper Year

Leaving 10/22/20

While We're Young

Leaving 10/26/20

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving 10/30/20

Kristy

Leaving 10/31/20

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura