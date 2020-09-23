Everything Leaving Netflix In October, Including Parks & Rec

Netflix will lose a ton of stuff in October, including streaming favorite Parks and Rec, which will be moving to its new home on Peacock. Many a night was spent watching Leslie Knope change the world, and she will be missed. Next year Michael Scott joins her over at the NBC streamer, and then I won't know what to do with myself at night. Other titles leaving Netflix include the Underworld films, Cult of Chucky (before Halloween!), The Neverending Story, Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, Ace Ventura, The Silence of the Lambs, and so many more. Lots more films than shows this go around, but none of the absences will be felt like Parks and Rec. I guess it might be time to sign-up for Peacock, as the streaming wars make it impossible to keep track of what is where anymore. You can see the full list of what you only have about a month and some change to stream on Netflix down below.
Leaving 9/30/20
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 10/1/20
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving 10/2/20
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving 10/6/20
The Water Diviner
Leaving 10/7/20
The Last Airbender
Leaving 10/17/20
The Green Hornet
Leaving 10/19/20
Paper Year
Leaving 10/22/20
While We're Young
Leaving 10/26/20
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving 10/30/20
Kristy
Leaving 10/31/20
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura