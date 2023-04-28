Evil Dead Rise Director on Potentially Revisiting the Past Evil Dead Rise briefly connects its story to events of the past, but apparently, there may be a chance to revisit them in future installments

The new Warner Bros. film Evil Dead Rise officially acts as the fifth cinematic entry of a popular horror franchise (Evil Dead, obviously), which has already taken fans on quite a few epic adventures throughout its lengthy prior four-film lore.

In fact, throughout its previous run, we've come across a few different points in history and two (now three) various incarnations of Evil Dead's own book of the dead, eventually presenting an option to pivot between the past and present. In the newest installment of the franchise, Evil Dead Rise tries to take that aspect a step further by embracing the opportunity to establish the significance of this film's past while still leaving stories to expand its future. But what would that look like?

Evil Dead Rise Could Take Things Further Back

When speaking to /Film, Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin admits, "For me, actually what it was driven by is the idea that the force can't really be destroyed. So, even though there's someone adjacent to all the madness that has happened, that force can prevail and can kind of continue onwards. So, that's one pathway. There's also, there's a second storyline, a hundred years in the past, that's shared in this. And that's also a storyline I've had boiling for what goes on behind that vinyl. You could go back in time. Then I've got one Priest versus a hundred Deadites. 'John Wick Evil Dead.' The challenge that was set for me was to move the dial with this world, to crack the world open in a different way. I hope I've been successful in doing that. I've actually left a few doors open to get inside that world."

When Evil Dead Rise inevitably earns itself follow-up, what would you like to see the series tackle?

Evil Dead Rise is currently in theaters, so make sure to check it out if you're hoping to keep the franchise alive for years to come.