Expend4bles Producer on a Potential Fifth Installment

One of the producers of Expend4bles is admitting that there's not a lot of thought going into a possible fifth film just yet.

The star-studded Expendables franchise has been a hit with audiences for over a decade, bringing together several generations of action stars for a team-up event like no other. And even though the fourth installment is earning somewhat lackluster results at the box office, there's still likely a solid audience that's prepared to return for a fifth story if there's a decent story. That said, here's what one of the franchise's producers is saying about a fifth Expendables movie.

Is an Expendables 5 Movie Being Discussed?

During an interview with ComicBook, Expend4bles producer Les Weldon discussed the idea behind continuing the franchise with a fifth film, reluctantly sharing, "You know what, and I got to be honest, and you're going to hate me for saying this, but I can't even think of the fifth one at the moment. I can't decide on the fifth one. You and the fans out there, you're the ones who will decide if there will be a fifth one. If we've come back to what the fans want, if we've come back to that experience that they expect and that will put them in the theater, and they can have a great time for two hours, and they want another one, then that's it because Les Weldon himself can't decide on that. Nobody can decide on that. Of course. It's the fans. It's the fans."

Just last month, the site also published an interview with the film's director about returning for another entry, where he admitted, "Hell yes. I'd come back for a five. I had a blast. I considered it an honor to direct this kind of franchise." He then went on to add, "I do not have anyone in my mind; I like to service story first, so let's see what the story is, and then we can look at the smorgasbord of cool talent that's out there, and see who else we can have pluck in and put in. I think the tough part of the brand is we've kind of ran through the gamut."

But can we at least all agree to ditch the very dated number-as-a-letter title for chapter five? I think, as a society, we should be prepared to leave it in the past before Expendable5 becomes a thing.

Expend4bles is in theaters now if you want to support the newest installment of the action-packed film series.

