The Toxic Avenger To Debut At Fantastic Fest 2023, Line-Up Announced

The Toxic Avenger will open Fantastic Fest 2023, and the first still from the new film is here, as well as the full festival line-up.

The Toxic Avenger will finally see the light of day. The film will open Fantastic Fest 2023, the annual horror and genre festival in Texas every fall. Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay join Toxie himself, Peter Dinklage, in the new film from Legendary. The film is directed by Macon Blair. The film has been done for a while now, though nobody has seen or heard anything about it in quite some time. Looks like we will finally get a look soon, including the first still from the film, down below.

The Toxic Avenger Leads A Strong Festival Line-Up

"It's a lot of fun," Dinklage told Empire ages ago. "I just wanted to do something that I've never done before. So why not be a monster in an over-the-top, crazy movie." Then when asked if the film will be as "depraved and deranged" as the Troma film, he said yes: "It's not a remake. I just like guerrilla filmmaking. Those movies – they just made them, no matter what. They just did it because they love doing it. Some of them are not the best, but some are so much fun. When you make movies too clean, it can distance the audience. They want to feel the dirt under their fingernails. I think those Troma films definitely dipped the audience in toxic waste."

Also debuting at this year's fest: Blumhouse's anticipated time travel slasher film Totally Killer, Pet Semetary: Bloodlines, NEON thriller Eileen, Gareth Edward's The Creator, debuts of HBO limited series 30 Coins, and Netflix's latest Mike Flanagan project The Fall Of The House Of Usher, and the debut of one of Angus Cloud's final roles in Your Lucky Day. Plus, many, many more.

The main draw for most, though, will be The Toxic Avenger. We all wait with bated breath to see just how far Legendary let them go with this one, and as far as I am aware, festival attendees will be the first to see it. We can't wait.

