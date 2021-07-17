Fear Street Trilogy Soundtrack Releasing On Vinyl From Waxwork Records

The Fear Street trilogy wrapped up today with the release of 1666 on Netflix, and Waxwork Records is celebrating by revealing that they will release the complete soundtrack to the films on vinyl later this year. All three films are in this box set, with each score appearing on colored 180-gram vinyl. Each will come in its own jacket, and the whole set will have liner notes from director Leigh Janiak. You can check out the release details down below.

Waxwork Records Fear Street Details

"In partnership with Netflix, Milan Records, and Sony Music, Waxwork Records is thrilled to release FEAR STREET: PARTS 1-3 (Music From The Netflix Horror Trilogy Event)! The deluxe 3xLP album features the score music composed for the three installments in the trilogy based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror book series. Features include 180-gram Neon Blue, Green, and Pink colored vinyl, liner notes by writer/director Leigh Janiak, new artwork by Sam Gilbey that pays homage to the classic 1990's Fear Street book covers, printed heavyweight inner sleeves, and a triple LP gatefold jacket!"

"The first score featured, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, kicks off this expansive album with tracks composed by Marco Beltrami and Marcus Trumpp. Also featured are the scores for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 by Beltrami and Brandon Roberts and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 by Beltrami, Anna Drubich, and Trumpp."

I really enjoyed this take on the classic R.L. Stine books from when I was young, and the music was a huge part of it. As always, Waxwork is right there to give us exactly what we would want from the release of this, and I, for one, am excited. You can preorder the set right now for $50 by clicking right here.