Final Destination Bloodlines Co-Director on Tony Todd's Involvement

The co-director of Final Destination Bloodlines reveals how the late Tony Todd's dialogue offered a personal reflection from the icon.

Article Summary Final Destination Bloodlines revives the franchise with a chilling new installment releasing May 16, 2025.

Horror icon Tony Todd returns as William Bludworth, offering a powerful, poignant cameo in the film.

The co-director reveals Todd delivered a heartfelt speech, blending unscripted wisdom with his character's lore.

Bloodlines delves into Bludworth's mysterious past, promising answers and honoring Tony Todd's legacy.

The Final Destination franchise, a horror juggernaut since its 2000 debut, is slated to return with Final Destination Bloodlines, set for release on May 16, 2025. Known for its inventive, Rube Goldberg-style death sequences and existential dread, the series generally follows a group of survivors who cheat death after premonitions, only to face its relentless pursuit. Over the course of five films, the franchise has currently grossed over $665 million worldwide, blending gore with a chilling meditation on mortality. And, across the franchise, a constant presence is the late Tony Todd's enigmatic William Bludworth, a mortician with uncanny knowledge of Death's design.

Final Destination Bloodlines Offered Tony Todd a Personally Charged Moment in the Film

In Final Destination Bloodlines, Bludworth remains the franchise's cryptic guide, appearing in a cameo that explores his backstory for the first time. Thankfully, Bludworth's scene, as described by co-director Adam Stein to The Guardian, is a standout one. "Everyone involved knew he was ill, and we weren't sure at certain points whether he would be able to participate. It was a really unique moment because, talking about his own death for the movie on this meta level, he's speaking to the fans about his death," Stein reveals. "And so in that moment when he had his final goodbye, we asked him if he would be able to kind of put the script away and do a take where he spoke from the heart about what death means and what life means … it's his honest words of wisdom direct to you." This unscripted monologue, blending Bludworth's lore with Todd's irreplaceable personal reflections, offers fans a profound moment in cinema, elevating the series' usual spectacle to something deeper.

Bludworth, appearing in Final Destination (2000), Final Destination 2 (2003), Final Destination 5 (2011), and voicing roles in Final Destination 3 (2006), has fueled fan theories—Is he Death's agent, a survivor, or something else entirely? Regardless, Final Destination Bloodlines promises to unravel these questions, ensuring that Bludworth's return is a fitting tribute to the actor's iconic legacy, while still anchoring the franchise's sixth chapter with the character's haunting wisdom.

The Warner Bros. film Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters next week.

