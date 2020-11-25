Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Gives Film Update

Posted on | by Aedan Juvet

The Five Nights At Freddy's game has a history as an expansive game, originating as a PC game in 2014. The game is a "point and click" survivor-horror title that centers around a pizza restaurant, from the point of view of an overnight security guard where the animatronic characters come to life at night with a desire for bloodshed.

The game's massive success pushed it onto Android and iOS devices, and eventually, a console release that hit in 2019. Because of the popularity, the announcement that a film was in development for Five Nights At Freddy's was the next reasonable step, and now the game's creator Scott Cawthon has provided an update on the status of a Hollywood adaptation. While discussing the topic of various script concepts on a Reddit thread, Cawthon writes, "Before we get to the bad news concerning the state of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, I wanted to share a brief history of the FNAF screenplay. It's been a long road, so let's take a look at some of the screenplays that have come and gone over the years."

The creator continues, "Some of these came from big studios, some from big directors, some from me, and some from other hired writers. I gave the screenplays a name, and I'll include a brief synopsis, as well as what ultimately led to each screenplay being rejected." The list includes ball-pit connected tunnels, ghost hunting trackers, and a pawn shop, with it ending on one referred to as "Mike" that Cawthon ultimately concludes is the screenplay we will be getting.

The details, of course, were practically non-existent, but he did admit, "Actually, this is a good mix… it has the best pieces from all the previous screenplays… Not really any problems here. All the right characters, all the right motivations, all the right stakes… Verdict: Yeah, we're going with this one. It's fun, it's scary, and it has a great central story!" 

What are your thoughts on a Five Nights At Freddy's movie? 

 

 

