Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, film, five nights at freddy's, horror

Five Nights at Freddy's Team Teases Several Exciting Easter Eggs

The creative team behind the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie is discussing how they chose to include easter eggs for franchise fans.

Considering that the upcoming film Five Nights at Freddy's has a lot of video games and lore to pull inspiration from, we can only imagine how difficult it was to pick and choose what to incorporate. But sometimes, it's best to pass the ball to the person who knows the most about a subject, which, thankfully, this creative team was fully comfortable with. That being said, here's what fans can expect regarding easter eggs, according to the film's director.

Five Nights at Freddy's Team Talks Easter Egg Inclusions

While the creative team was speaking with Screen Rant during New York Comic Con, Blumhouse head, Jason Blum was asked about the inclusion of easter egg details, to which he admitted, "Yes, we did a lot of that, but you'll have to see the movie to see them." The Five Nights at Freddy's film director Emma Tammi then expanded on the notion by adding, "I will say [creator] Scott Cawthon was our real guiding post for which Easter eggs to include, and we would bring some ideas to the table and see if he thought it was a good idea. So yeah, it was a collaboration, and a lot of the department heads were also thinking of ways to incorporate Easter eggs into the set design or the costumes, and it was top of mind for everyone."

In the past, Blum has already discussed his love for the film, explaining, "I really love a challenge. [game Creator Scott Cawthon] had been working on it as a movie with a studio for a while, and that didn't work out; this is many years ago. Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company. I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, 'I bet I can do this.' And we had to find a structure that would work for us to make this movie together. We finally found it, and we finally made the movie, and as you can hear by my voice, I'm extremely proud of the movie that we made together."

Five Nights at Freddy's is slated to arrive in theaters and for streaming via Peacock starting on October 27, 2023. Just a little bit longer!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!