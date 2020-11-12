Freaky Will Hit VOD Streaming 17 Days From Tomorrow Says Jason Blum

Freaky hits theaters and drive-ins this weekend, and by all accounts so far, it is worth your time. Not everyone feels safe going to the theater yet, however, and in some places, there are not any open. Never fear; Blumhouse is here to save the day. Jason Blum, Blumhouse head and my close personal friend even though he doesn't know it yet, responded to a fan on Twitter when asked if Freaky was on VOD yet, and Blum answered, "17 Days!". He since deleted the tweet, so I do not think he was supposed to let that cat out of the bag, but that is why we have screenshots these days.

Freaky Synopsis

"Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent, and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.

The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch), and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree."

Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran, and Alan Ruck, opens tomorrow and apparently will hit VOD streaming services in a couple of weeks.