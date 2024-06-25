Posted in: Movies | Tagged: furiosa: a mad max saga, mad max

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Extended Preview Has Been Released

Warner Bros. has released an extended preview for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and now the film is available on digital.

There is probably a good chance that if you're reading this article, you didn't go see Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga when it was released last month, and that is really a shame. The film is fantastic and absolutely deserved more box office love than it got. Warner Bros. continues to have no faith in any film's ability to bounce back, and now, a month after its release in theaters, the film is available on digital for everyone to see. Mad Max: Fury Road had a hard time finding an audience initially as well, but you can't rely on a film becoming a classic later on down the line. If you're still on the fence, Warner Bros. has released an extended preview for the film which features nine minutes of footage.

There is also, at the time of writing, a stream of the score by the always fantastic Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL. The first movie soundtrack became a staple in many people's workout playlists, and rest assured that this one is just as good.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

