Gasoline Alley: BC Exclusive Clip For New Bruce Willis Action Flick

Gasoline Alley is a new action film, the first of the year to star Bruce Willis, along with Devon Sawa, Luke Wilson, Kat Foster, Sufe Bradshaw, Johnny Dowers, Kenny Wormald, Rick Salomon, Steve Eastin, Tracey "The Doc" Curry. The film is written by Tom Sierchio and Edward John Drake and directed by Drake as well. Willis and Wilson play detectives investigating a murder with the prime suspect being Sawa, who has to investigate himself in the seedy underworld of LA. BC has an exclusive clip from the film down below.

Gasoline Alley Synopsis

"Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa star in the chilling story of a savage Hollywood murder set in modern-day Los Angeles. Jimmy Jayne (Sawa), a reformed ex-con, is the prime suspect who will stop at nothing to prove his innocence. Homicide detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Wilson) are close on his tail as Jimmy takes on his own investigation, risking his life in the dark underbelly of L.A." The trailer for the film can also be found below.

Say what you will about these Bruce Willis films, and lord knows I have. But this one might be worth a look. I have really enjoyed Sawa as of late, especially in Chucky; I thought he was one of the highlights of that first season. Gasoline Alley looks like it will have him taking more of a central role away from Willis and Wilson, who works better in small doses at this point in their careers. The film will release in select theaters and on digital services on February 25th, as well as on-demand, so there will be no shortage of ways to check this one out. If nothing else, hopefully, the film will show off LA in a pretty way; something about watching something set there always feels magical to me.