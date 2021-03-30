Godzilla Vs. Kong Posters & Tiki Mugs On Sale At Mondo This Week

Godzilla Vs. Kong releases this week, and Mondo is celebrating with some new fire for our collections to commemorate the showdown. First, a stunning new poster from Phantom City Creative that may go down as one of the best Mondo has ever offered. A regular edition and a Japanese edition of the poster will be available. Each is limited to 200 pieces and will cost $50. Also available are four new tiki mugs, two Godzilla and two Kong. Each comes in a matte black glazeway, with Godzilla getting a teal "heat ray" variant, while Kong gets a brown "Skull Island" variant. Each mug will cost you $60. You can see all the Godzilla Vs. Kong goodies down below.

That Godzilla Vs. Kong Poster…I Can't Stop Staring At It

Dream big. And then double it. The enormity of the showdown that is GODZILLA VS. KONG cannot be overstated. The King of the Monsters vs…The Eighth Wonder of the World? Shut up and take our money. Regardless of the epic battle you most want to see (Godzilla vs. Kong? Humanity vs. both? The planet vs. – what's inhabiting the planet?), we here at Mondo have you covered. We're commemorating this earth-shaking face-off with six products, and because we know you, we made sure to cover fans from each camp.





As always, leave it to Mondo to nail a tiki release. These guys are MASSIVE, and I have been dying for a kong mug for my collection for quite some time now. Count me in for both versions of Kong. As far as the Godzilla Vs. Kong poster? By far one of the best ever pt out by Phantom City Creative and Mondo. It will sell out so fast that I won't get it, though, so it is just an image on my phone forever now. You can try your luck with that and order the tiki mugs Tomorrow at Noon EST on the Mondo site.