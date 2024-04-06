Posted in: Legendary, Movies | Tagged: adam wingard, film, godzilla, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, legendary pictures, Toho

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Director Talks One Character's Return

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard shares his thoughts on the special relationship between Godzilla and (spoiler).

Article Summary Director Adam Wingard discusses [SPOILER]'s return in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Wingard describes [SPOILER] as the 'great negotiator' among the titans, revered by Godzilla.

The film's opening weekend success suggests further exploration of [SPOILER] in the franchise.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire features a beloved cast of titans, in theaters now.

First and foremost, if you don't want to see any spoilers about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, you might want to click elsewhere. But if you've already seen the film, there's a good chance you're here because you want to know more about the return of one important titan that became an essential ingredient to the new MonsterVerse entry. The one and only Mothra!

As expected, the return of the fan-favorite titan has offered audiences a brief, heartwarming reunion with Godzilla; however, it was quickly cut short due to some heavy, world-threatening stuff. But at least she's back, and given her role in the new film, there are plenty of reasons to believe she's better than ever! So, what does the filmmaker behind the kaiju flick think about this duo's particularly endearing chemistry? Here's what he had to say.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Director on Godzilla's Favorite Titan

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard tells Den of Geek, "She's a pure vessel within the MonsterVerse, and she's like the great negotiator of the monsters. Everybody respects Mothra. She's the one monster that all the monsters I think will let do her thing, and it's the only monster I think that Godzilla truly respects. He respects her opinion. So Mothra says, 'Listen, we need your help,' Godzilla's gonna listen. Anything I say right now wouldn't necessarily be canon, so I don't want to necessarily tell people what she is. I have my own thoughts of what this version of Mothra is, but I think it'll be exciting to kind of let that unfold because I'm sure we'll explore more."

Considering that the film managed to earn $135 million during its opening weekend (the second highest of the MonsterVerse franchise), there's definitely a strong possibility that Wingard will get to explore the character in the next chapter. And with all of the major players on the board (Godzilla, Kong, and Mothra), there are plenty of opportunities for future stories within the Legendary Pictures and Toho team-up.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now.

