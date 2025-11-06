Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Christopher Columbus, Gremlins, gremlins 3, steven speilberg

Gremlins 3 Dated By Warner Bros. For November 2027

Gremlins 3 has been greenlit by Warner Bros, and will release in theaters on November 19, 2027. Christopher Columbus will direct

Christopher Columbus returns to direct and write, with Steven Spielberg producing via Amblin.

No plot or casting details yet, but fan hopes are high for practical effects over CGI gremlins.

The Gremlins franchise is a beloved touchstone, celebrating over 35 years of cultural impact.

Gremlins 3 is officially happening. After years of teases and false starts, Warner Bros has dated the sequel for November 19, 2027. Christopher Columbus will produce and direct, having written the first film. Steven Spielberg will produce through Amblin Entertainment. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who co-directed this summer's blockbuster Final Destination: Bloodlines, will team with Columbus for the script. No word on who will star or who will be brought back from the first films, or what this third film might be about. Additionally, there is no word on a third season of the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, or whether the events in that series will be part of the story canon. THR had the news of the film being greenlit.

Gremlins Return After 35 Years

The original 1984 film and its 1990 sequel were directed by Joe Dante. They combined to gross about $200 million worldwide, with 2/3 of that coming from the first film. Both are beloved, yes, even the second one has its fans now, including Quentin Tarantino. The franchise has been a merchandising cash cow over the years, and is a cultural touchstone for a generation of adults who were introduced to horror through the creepy green gremlins. For some, the first film has become an annual holiday season watch, and rereleases and fan screenings around the holidays have become commonplace over the years.

Like most of these sequels, many will wonder if we even need this, but I think that this is one that could be fun. Most importantly, though, they have to use as many practical effects as possible. I think the entire fanbase would be turned off by completely CGI gremlins. That would be a crushing thing to see after the classic and groundbreaking work those production teams did on the first two films. Spend the money, make it right, and introduce a new generation to a new batch of monsters they can fall in love with.

