Halloween Kills Coming October 2021 "No Matter What" Says Jason Blum

Halloween Kills was one of the most anticipated on the horror calendar for 2020, and we all know how that has turned out. Earlier this year, Universal and Blumhouse moved the film to October 2021, also pushing back the trilogies finale Halloween Ends to 2022. Seemingly left for dead at the end of 2018's Halloween, Michael Myers returns to terrorize Laurie Strode, her daughter, and her granddaughter in Halloween Kills. Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andy Matichak all return, along with Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney. But what if the pandemic still has its grip on us this time next year? Would they delay Halloween Kills again? Nope, not according to a new interview with Blumhouse head Jason Blum from Forbes.

Halloween Kills in 2021 No Matter What

When asked if the film would move to 2022, Blum said this: "No. If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we're not holding it. Halloween Kills is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out."

Thank god. As a lifelong fan of the franchise, it made me the saddest this year when this got delayed. I found the 2018 Halloween to be a strong entry into the mythos, and would have been content if that was the end. But, like a phoenix, Michael rises from the ashes again. Easy to do when you gross $255 million on a $10 million budget and open to an astounding $76 million. Halloween Kills will have some work to do after how the first film left things, but David Gordon Green is to be trusted. Halloween Kills opens on October 15h, 2021, apparently no matter what.